WWE wants UFC star Rousey to jump from octagon to ring

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2016, file photo Ronda Rousey stands in the cage after Amanda Nunes forced a stoppage in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207 in Las Vegas. Rousey's next fight could come in a WWE ring. WWE executive Paul Levesque, better known as wrestling superstar Triple H, had dinner with Rousey in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Jan. 8, again fueling speculation that UFC's biggest female star could leave the octagon for a career in sports entertainment. "We are talking to Ronda, as we've been for a while," Levesque told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday. "She has a lot of things going on. We have a lot of things going on. But we have a great relationship with her, a very friendly standpoint for a long period of time now. It was great to catch up with her." John Locher, File AP Photo