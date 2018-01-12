Entertainment

Basquiat painting sold for $110.5M to be exhibited in NYC

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:16 AM

NEW YORK

An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) that previously sold for a record $110.5 million at auction will return to New York City in a new exhibition.

The painting, "Untitled," will be on view at the Brooklyn Museum starting Jan. 26 through March 11. The New York Times reports the exhibition is part of the touring show "One Basquiat," supported by the painting's owner, Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa.

The 1982 painting depicts a face in the shape of a skull.

The artwork was purchased by Maezawa in May 2017 for the record sum after a 10-minute bidding war at Soethby's. After a world tour, "Untitled" will reside in a museum that Maezawa is building in Chiba, Japan.

Basquiat died of a drug overdose in 1988 at age 27.

