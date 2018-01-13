Helping displaced Puerto Ricans celebrate Three Kings Day

ADVANCE FOR USE SATURDAY, JAN 13 - In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 photo, volunteer Erick Perez, 34, of Winter Park, dressed as one of the three wise men, hands a doll to one of the residents of the Star Motel in Kissimmee, Fla. Volunteers, dressed in clothing reminiscent of the three wise men who followed a star to baby Jesus, hand-delivered the toys to the dozens of children living at the extended-stay motel. Orlando Sentinel via AP Bianca Padró Ocasio