Katie Couric breaks silence on Matt Lauer: 'I had no idea'

FILE - In this May 31, 2006 file photo, Katie Couric and Matt Lauer, co-hosts of the NBC Today" program, open her farewell broadcast in New York. Couric told People in a story published Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018: “I had no idea this was going on during my tenure or after I left.” She left NBC in 2006 to anchor the “CBS Evening News” and has been criticized for not speaking out in the more than a month since Lauer was fired. The show’s network, NBC, said an investigation of a Lauer colleague’s detailed complaint showed “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Since, other women have reportedly accused him of harassment and assault. Richard Drew, File AP Photo