FILE - In this Feb.15, 2013 file photo, French actress Catherine Deneuve attend a press conference for the film On My Way at the 63rd edition of the Berlinale, International Film Festival in Berlin. Film star Catherine Deneuve has apologized to victims of "odious" acts of sexual abuse, after she prompted shock and public debate with an open letter she signed saying misconduct allegations against powerful men have gone too far. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo

French star Deneuve apologizes to sexual abuse victims

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 04:32 AM

PARIS

Film star Catherine Deneuve has apologized to victims of "odious" acts of sexual abuse, after she signed a much-criticized letter saying men are being unfairly accused of sexual misconduct.

The letter, signed by 100 French women, says the wave of accusations against powerful men since the Harvey Weinstein scandal has gone too far. The letter prompted a backlash in France and beyond.

In response, Deneuve wrote a letter published Monday by daily Liberation apologizing to abuse victims. However she also defended her view that men are becoming victims of a "media lynching" and that the current atmosphere threatens sexual freedom.

She denounced abuse of power and called for better justice against proven abusers. She also defended her feminist credentials, noting that she publicly backed legalizing abortion in France.

