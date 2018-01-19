Entertainment

Royal Shakespeare Company co-founder John Barton dies at 89

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 05:58 AM

LONDON

John Barton, co-founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company, has died. He was 89.

The company said on its website Thursday night that Barton had died earlier in the day.

Barton co-founded the company in 1960 and spent the rest of his career with the group.

He was "simply one of the greatest influences in the acting of Shakespeare of the last century," RSC artistic director Gregory Doran said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Barton directed many classic plays and taught generations of actors how to approach Shakespeare's works.

Doran said Barton had a rare "ability to uncover the clues that Shakespeare wrote into the text to enable actors to deliver it with freshness and vivid clarity."

Barton's "Playing Shakespeare" workshops were often shown on television beginning in 1982.

He collaborated with co-founder Peter Hall on the influential "The Wars of the Roses" in 1963 and directed "Twelfth Night," ''Much Ado About Nothing," ''Love's Labour Lost" and others, working with Judi Dench, Donald Sinden, Patrick Stewart and other stalwart British actors.

Barton continued working with the company until several years ago. He had recently moved from his home in central London to a care home in west London.

His wife Ann died in 2013. He is survived by his sister Jennifer.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video