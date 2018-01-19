Grants will help students pay for trip to Lincoln museum

Entertainment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Students in five Illinois counties will get some help paying for their trip to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

The museum says in a news release that grants that will go toward transportation costs and admission fees come from the John Ulrich Foundation. Schools can apply online . The application deadline is Feb. 7.

The grants will help pay for the trips for students from Coles, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties between March 23 and June 30 during a special exhibit celebrating the Illinois bicentennial.

On March 23, the museum will unveil the exhibit called "From Illinois to the White House: Lincoln, Grant, Reagan, Obama" that explores Illinois history through the lives of the four U.S. presidents who called the state home.

