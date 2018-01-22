Poetry, music by women of color kicks off Arab museum series

Entertainment

A Detroit-area performance of poetry and music by two women of color serves to mark Black History Month and kick off the Arab American National Museum's concert series.

The Dearborn museum's Global Fridays series starts its latest season Feb. 9 with "Women Writers Resist!" It features Aja Monet, a poet of Cuban American descent, and the jessica Care moore Quartet, a group whose namesake is a Detroit-born poet, performance artist and producer.

Organizers say Monet and moore, who capitalizes only her middle name, will speak before the concert about the challenges of navigating the arts industry as black women. An open-mic session for poets, rappers and singer-songwriters follows their performances.

Tickets are $10 for museum members and $15 for the general public.

