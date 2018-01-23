More Videos

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue hit the streets to make a difference

Father of three talks about the family's homeless situation

Volunteers find few unsheltered homeless people from South Commons to downtown

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Anyone can become addicted to drugs

Blood donors offer the gift of life

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

  • 'The Great Gatsby' set to open at Springer Opera House

    The Springer Opera House's production of 'The Great Gatsby' opens this week. Katie Underwood, associate producer at the Springer, is directing the show and explains in this video what makes F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel great and still relevant for current audiences.

The Springer Opera House's production of 'The Great Gatsby' opens this week. Katie Underwood, associate producer at the Springer, is directing the show and explains in this video what makes F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel great and still relevant for current audiences.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."

Director Shane Hall says “Avenue Q” is like no other show you have seen before. And he believes you will thoroughly enjoy this unique presentation. “It has great music and a lot of really funny moments,” Hall said. What makes the show so extraordinary is

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

Jared Jacobs, who goes by @goldyeller on Instagram, has been hired by the Big Ten Network to produce 10 mini-movies, one per week during the football season. The videos are stop-motion animations made from a series of 130 to 250 still photos. This week’s features the Ohio State University marching band spelling out “Ohio,” with the iconic dotting of the “i” by a sousaphone player. Credit: Kyle Green/Idaho Statesman

Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch

Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch

It's almost time for this year's Strut The Hooch event. The 3rd annual Strut The Hooch is Saturday, April 1 in Columbus. The event is sponsored by Uptown Columbus, Inc. and billed as a parade "...of absolute fun and silliness!" Participation is free and open to the public, but you must pre-register. Steve Scott, the man behind the event says on the Strut The Hooch facebook page that "Participants can be individuals, musicians, floats, animals, groups and unicorns. If you can think of it, you can join us. It IS a family event however, so let’s keep it modest." The parade route starts at the Springer Opera House, processes to Broadway, goes along Broadway to 12th Street, back down Broadway and disperses at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts Participants will organize at the Springer sidewalks at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Columbus MakesIT is also hosting a Strut The Hooch community costume build event March 25 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for those in need of help or a little inspiration. People are encouraged to bring their materials and creativity. You can find out more on the Strut The Hooch Facebook page.

Taj Express Dance Lesson

Taj Express Dance Lesson

As part of the Synovus Center Stage Series, RiverCenter presented Taj Express:The Bollywood Musical on March 11. This is the first main-stage Indian production of its kind in The Valley. Free cultural activities for families, including dance lessons, were part of the activities.

The final U.S. Beauty and the Beast trailer

The final U.S. Beauty and the Beast trailer

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs.

Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

Coming Attraction: Here's a sneak peek at short film based on Carson McCullers story

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” actress Karen Allen will make her directorial debut in short film “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” based on a Carson McCullers story. The “Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial” celebration will culminate on Feb. 19, when Allen will show the first movie she has directed, “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud,” a short film based on the McCullers story by the same name, although McCullers used periods in her title. Columbus State University's Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians served as the film's executive producer, with Brian Long and Diane Pearlman serving as the producers.

Magical family set to perform at "C-Town's Got Magic"

Magical family set to perform at "C-Town's Got Magic"

Jason Cardwell and his daughters Macy and Sydney are among the performers scheduled to perform this weekend at "C-Town's Got Magic" at Columbus' Family Theatre, 2100 Hamilton Road at Rosehill Baptist Church. The show also features local magicians Buddy Lamb, Frankie Elliston, and Eric Thornton. Shows are Jan. 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. Money raised from ticket sales will benefit Family Theatre. You can find out more or make reservations by calling (706) 366-7196

Becoming the Grinch

Becoming the Grinch

Watch a time lapse of Philip Bryan as he prepares with makeup artist Steven Young for the opening night of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in his dressing room at DPAC November 29, 2016 in Durham, N.C.