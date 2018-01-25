Survey: Being a female artist in pop is a 'lonely' field

This combination photo shows music artists Rihanna, from left, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift. A new survey of pop charts over the past six years finds that men overwhelmingly dominate the ranks of artists and songwriters and that 2017 represented a six-year low for female artists. University of Southern California researchers released a study that shows women comprised just 22.4 percent of artists and 12.3 percent of songwriters on the Billboard’s singles charts. AP Photo)