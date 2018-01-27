North Korean officials wrap up Olympic inspection in South

Yun Yong Bok, center, deputy director of the North Korean Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports, arrives at the Customs Immigration and Quarantine office in Paju, South Korea, to return home Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. North Korean officials on Saturday wrapped up a three-day visit to South Korea where they examined Olympic stadiums, hotels and concert halls that will potentially be used by North Korean athletes and other delegates headed to next month's Pyeongchang Winter Games. Yonhap via AP Korea Pool