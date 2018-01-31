Students receive explicit messages threatening kidnappings

Authorities in one Tennessee county say an online predator is sending sexually explicit and threatening messages to young girls.
Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott tells news outlets that middle school students have received the messages on social media platforms over the past month. The sheriff's department advised parents in a Facebook post that the messages have included lewd photos.
Northcott says the messages have been sent from multiple profiles, but they believe one person is responsible. That person has expressed sexual preference for girls between the ages of 12 and 14 and an intention to kidnap the girls in the messages.
Federal agents are assisting local authorities. Sheriff's officials have increased their presence at the county's middle school.
