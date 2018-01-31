Simone Biles: Waiting to hear from USOC about sexual abuse

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2016, file photo, United States' Simone Biles waits to perform her floor routine during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Sunday. Biles has met the new president of USA Gymnastics but hasn't heard from the U.S. Olympic Committee regarding the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The four-time gold medalist at the Rio Games is training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo