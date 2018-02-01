Wrongful death suit against Jim Carrey dismissed

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, actor Jim Carrey, center, joins mourners behind the coffin of his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White as they walk to Our Lady of Fatima Church, in her home village of Cappawhite, Co Tipperary, Ireland, ahead of her funeral. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the husband and mother of White was dismissed on Jan. 25, 2018. Mark Burton and Brigid Sweetman sued Carrey claiming he provided the prescription drugs White used to overdose in September 2015. Coroner’s officials ruled White’s death a suicide. AP Photo)