3 people arrested after man's body was found

Authorities say three people have been arrested after a hunter found a man's body last month.
Sussex County Sheriff Earnest Giles tells news outlets that 18-year-old Christopher Crowder, 24-year-old Erick Obando and a minor have all been charged with first-degree murder and robbery.
Authorities arrested them last week after receiving several tips. It's unclear if they have a lawyer.
The Free Lance-Star reports that a hunter found Kenneth H. Moore's body in a drainage ditch near a wooded hunting path on State Route 35 on Jan. 12. His throat had been slashed and trash bags covered the man's head and torso.
