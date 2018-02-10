Tasty role: Bass gets pasta on stage from celebrity chef

Baritone Davide Luciano, in the role of Sgt. Belcore, left, and bass Ildebrando D'Arcangelo, right, flank chef Lidia Bastianich during intermission Saturday, Feb. 10. 2018, of a performance at Donizetti's "L'Elisir d'Amore"

The Elixir of Love) at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Instead of a prop, D'Arcangelo was served fresh pasta cooked by the celebrity chef.