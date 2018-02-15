The Latest: Hundreds at vigil mourn school shooting victims

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:48 'The Great Gatsby' set to open at Springer Opera House Pause 2:46 Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 1:27 Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q." 3:51 Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 0:58 Video Notebook: It's weird and wacky, it's Strut the Hooch 0:51 Looking Back: It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... 1:00 Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz previews new exhibit at CSU's ArtLab 1:29 Twenty things to do in Columbus during Spring Break 2017 1:00 Taj Express Dance Lesson 0:56 Cast of 'Grease' takes the mannequin challenge Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy