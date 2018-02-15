Protest over Little Rock's "Babe Bracket" spreads nationwide

In this Feb. 1, 2018, photo, Stephanie Sharp at KARK-TV in Little Rock, Ark., takes a break during the noon newscast. Sharp opposes a radio station's "Babe Bracket," which pits 16 local female television personalities in a tournament-like personality contest. A reporter at a competing station, who was last year's runner-up, started a protest Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, saying the women's professional accomplishments are being ignored. Kelly P. Kissel AP Photo