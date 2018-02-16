Blackface in Chinese Lunar New Year sketch draws criticism

This is a screen grab take from CCTV China on Friday Feb. 16, 2018 showing dance sequence in an Africa skit shown on state television showing an Asian woman blacked up. The Chinese comedy sketch broadcast on state media showing an Asian woman with her face blacked up has drawn accusations of racism. The skit was shown on state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday night and depicted the opening of a Chinese-built high-speed rail in Kenya. CCTV via AP)