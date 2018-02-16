The Latest: Jimmy Kimmel squarely blames Trump, Congress

Rich and Rachel Castleberry visit one of seventeen crosses after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. With them are their children Mila, 9, left, Jack, 5, center, and Lucy, 7. Gerald Herbert AP Photo