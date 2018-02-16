Columbus to host 2018 history preservative conference

Entertainment

COLUMBUS, Ind.

A statewide conference dedicated to preserving historic places will be held in Columbus this year.

The Columbus Republic reports that the 49th annual "Preserving Historic Places" conference will be in the southern Indiana city from April 17 to the 20th.

The event is put on by Indiana Landmarks, in partnership with Indiana University and the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.

Conference officials say Columbus was chosen for its renowned modern architecture and because many of the city's revered buildings are turning 50 this year.

The conference is expected to draw about 200 people.

