Danish royals attend private funeral for Prince Henrik

Members of Denmark's Royal Family seated from left, Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik and Queen Margrethe attend the funeral of Prince Henrik in Christainsborg Castle church in Copenhagen on Tuesday Feb. 20, 2018 . Prince Henrik died Tuesday Feb. 13, 2018 at Fredensborg Castle north of Copenhagen aged 83. Ritzau Scanpix via AP Henning Bagger