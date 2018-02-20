FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Lynn Nottage introduces a performance by the cast of "Sweat" at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Nottage is among this year’s inductees in the American Academy of Arts and Letters. The new members will be formally inducted in May.
Eugenides, Chernow voted into arts academy

By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

February 20, 2018 08:32 AM

NEW YORK

Historian Ron Chernow, playwright Lynn Nottage and artist Jenny Holzer are among this year's inductees in the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

On Tuesday, the academy told The Associated Press that others voted into the organization include fiction writers George Saunders and Jeffrey Eugenides, playwright Terrence Rafferty, and musicians Ben Johnston and George Lewis.

The academy is an honor society founded in 1898. It has a core membership of 250 living writers, musicians and visual artists. Members in the past have included Mark Twain, James Baldwin and Leonard Bernstein.

