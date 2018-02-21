The Latest: Norway tops Korea for gold in men's team pursuit

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, Kim Yo Jong, top right, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, sits alongside North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and behind U.S. Vice President Mike Pence as she watches the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. North Korea, one of the most patriarchal of societies around, deployed Kim Yo Yong and singer Hyon Song Wol to spearhead its Olympic diplomacy campaign. The sister’s arrival generated a good deal of serious reporting, juxtaposed with the presence of Mike Pence and his wife. Patrick Semansky, Pool AP Photo