Mark Hamill speaks at the 20th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Chris Pizzello

Entertainment

Wonder Woman and Luke Skywalker expected at the Oscars

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 08:32 AM

LOS ANGELES

Wonder Woman and Luke Skywalker will be at the Academy Awards — or at least the actors who play them onscreen.

Oscar producers announced Wednesday that Gal Gadot and Mark Hamill will appear on the show, along with fellow "Star Wars" actors Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran.

Producers say Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Armie Hammer and Zendaya also have been booked as presenters.

Previously announced stars appearing on the March 4 telecast include "Black Panther" Chadwick Boseman, comedian Tiffany Haddish, "Spider Man" Tom Holland and Margot Robbie.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show, which will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

