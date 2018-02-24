Sridevi, Bollywood leading lady of '80s and '90s, dies at 54

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2012 file photo, Indian actress Sridevi arrives at the Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, at the Marrakech Congress Palace. Sridevi, Bollywood’s leading lady of the 1980s and ‘90s who redefined stardom for actresses in India, has died at age 54. The actress, known by one name, was described as the first female superstar in India’s male-dominated film industry. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor speaking to the Indian Express online confirmed she died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Dubai due to cardiac arrest. Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo