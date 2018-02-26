State of the art: Museum takes hi-tech look at Vermeer

A Macro XRF scanner is used to study in minute detail the surface of Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece "Girl with a Pearl Earring", at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Researchers at the Mauritshuis museum are using the latest technology to take a long, hard look at one of their most prized paintings, Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” and they are letting the public in to watch. For two weeks, experts are pointing a battery of high-tech machines at the 17th century masterpiece of a young woman whose enigmatic gaze has earned her the nickname of the Dutch Mona Lisa. Mike Corder AP Photo