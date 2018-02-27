Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'

FILE - In this June 25, 2015, file photo, Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton “was not sexual assault” but “constituted a gross abuse of power.” Lewinsky writes in “Vanity Fair” that she is “in awe of the sheer courage” of women who’ve been confronting “entrenched beliefs and institutions.” She says she was recently moved to tears when a leader of the #MeToo movement told her, “I’m so sorry you were so alone.” Lionel Cironneau, File AP Photo