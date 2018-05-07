Casting call yields 20 for new tattoo shop reality show

In this 2018 photo Nicole Babel points to a tattoo of a heartbeat, remembering her infant daughter, who died of a heart defect, in Kenosha, Wis. Babel was one of 20 people who answered a casting call for "Third Coast Ink," a new reality TV show that is being shot at the Kenosha Tattoo Co. The show is looking for stories behind tattoos — stories like Babel’s. The Kenosha News via AP Terry Flores