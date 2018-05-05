Beam me upstate? Shatner visits NY Star Trek set replica

In this image taken from video, actor William Shatner appears in a replica of the starship Enterprise, from the original "Star Trek" television series, Friday, May 4, 2018 in Ticonderoga, N.Y. The 87-year-old actor who portrayed Capt. James T. Kirk is making an appearance in Ticonderoga during "Captain on the Bridge" weekend which runs through Saturday. Fans of the TV show can buy tickets ranging as high as $1,500 for a chance to ask Shatner questions on the bridge replica. Michael Hill AP Photo