Gigi Hadid, Vogue Italia apologize for darkened skin tone

May Vogue Italia cover hits a newsstand in Milan, Italy, Friday, May 4, 2018. Gigi Hadid and Vogue Italia have separately apologized for the May Vogue Italia cover showing the top model with a darker skin tone and hair color that set off a social media backlash and underlined the lack of diversity in the fashion industry. The cover shot by Steven Klein shows the normally blonde Hadid with dark hair and heavily bronzed skin, wearing matching a Dolce & Gabbana sequined legging ensemble with matching tiara. Inside, Hadid poses in beachwear in the spread titled ‘’High Voltage.’’ Luca Bruno AP Photo