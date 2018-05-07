'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist heads to Broadway in 'Beautiful'

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, Melissa Benoist poses for a portrait during the 2018 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Benoist, who stars in The CW’s hit show, “Supergirl”, will make her Broadway debut as Carole King in Broadway’s hit, "Beautiful—The Carole King Musical." She will play a limited run through Aug. 4. AP, File Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision