This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller and his wife Peggy, has an estimate of $50 million to $70 million and will be auctioned auctioned by Christie's Tuesday evening, May 8, 2018 in New York. Rockefeller, grandson of Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller, died in March at the age of 101. His family is selling the art collection to benefit cultural, educational, medical and environmental charities. (Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP)
This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller and his wife Peggy, has an estimate of $50 million to $70 million and will be auctioned auctioned by Christie's Tuesday evening, May 8, 2018 in New York. Rockefeller, grandson of Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller, died in March at the age of 101. His family is selling the art collection to benefit cultural, educational, medical and environmental charities. (Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP)
This photo provided by Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 shows Claude Monet's, "Nymphéas en fleur," ("Flowering Water Lilies") painted 1914-1917. The painting, part of the collection of oil-family scion David Rockefeller and his wife Peggy, has an estimate of $50 million to $70 million and will be auctioned auctioned by Christie's Tuesday evening, May 8, 2018 in New York. Rockefeller, grandson of Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller, died in March at the age of 101. His family is selling the art collection to benefit cultural, educational, medical and environmental charities. (Christie's Images Ltd. 2018 via AP)

Entertainment

Rockefeller art treasures on auction _ Picasso, Monet, more

The Associated Press

May 08, 2018 12:14 AM

NEW YORK

A collection of artwork put together by billionaire David Rockefeller that includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Georgia O'Keeffe is going up for auction.

Christie's says the sale starting Tuesday could bring in more than $500 million, which will be distributed to a number of philanthropies Rockefeller and his wife, Peggy, supported in their lifetimes.

Rockefeller was the grandson of Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller. He died in March 2017 at the age of 101.

The couple amassed a massive collection of art, furniture, ceramics, statuary and decor.

Tuesday's evening sale focuses on 19th- and 20th-century art, and also includes works from Paul Gauguin and Henri Matisse.

Art of the Americas will go on the block on Wednesday night.

  Comments  