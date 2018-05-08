Museum on broken relationships comes to Kosovo

In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, a heart shaped candle is displayed at the Museum of Broken Relationships in Pristina, Kosovo. Toy dolls, a memory jar, a magnifying glass, book notes, a blouse, scissors, pens and pencils, a dust cleaner, a condom -- an ever-growing collection of items, each a memento of a relationship and the story of an anonymous contributor. The Museum of Broken Relationships is open during May at the Lapidarium in the capital, Pristina, Kosovo aiming at “storytelling, story sharing, to explain all the relationships, what happened not only between lovers but also between friends and families,“ said curator Kushtrim Fetahu. Visar Kryeziu AP Photo