Hard Rock seeks casino license in Atlantic City

FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, file photo shows what remains of the entrance at the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey gambling regulators are expected to decide whether to grant a casino license to the new Hard Rock property. The Casino Control Commission is due to rule on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, on Hard Rock’s application for a casino license for the former Trump Taj Mahal, which the company is rebranding into a music-themed resort. Wayne Parry, File AP Photo