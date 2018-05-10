Music mural displayed for 1st time since Hurricane Katrina

Visitors pose for photos in front of the oil on canvas painting Dixie's Bar of Music at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans, Thursday, May 10, 2018. The 29-foot-long painting that caricatures more than 60 musical celebrities of the 1940s is back in a New Orleans museum. The painting covered a wall at Dixie's Bar of Music, a haven for gays during a homophobic era. It's been in storage since 2005's Hurricane Katrina but is now the focus of a new display at the museum in the Old U.S. Mint. Gerald Herbert AP Photo