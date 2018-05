'Rick and Morty' gets approval for 70 more episodes

FILE - In this July 21, 2017 file photo, Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on day two of Comic-Con International in San Diego. Roiland posted on Instagram on Thursday, May 10, 2018, that 70 more episodes of "Rick and Morty" have been approved for the Cartoon Network's Adult Swim late-night programming. There were 31 episodes in its first three seasons. The series, which debuted in 2013, follows mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. AP Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision