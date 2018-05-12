New Frank Lloyd Wright trail features 13 Illinois sites

The Illinois Office of Tourism has created a new tourism trail that's dedicated to the work of architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
The Chicago Tribune reports the self-guided architectural tour includes 13 Wright-designed buildings that are open to the public. Stops include Chicago, Oak Park, Rockford and Springfield.
Illinois Tourism has provided suggested itineraries for visiting some of the sites, with recommendations for local restaurants and other attractions.
Illinois Tourism Director Cory Jobe says the rollout of the trail is meant to build off the momentum from the 150th anniversary of Wright's birth last year.
Wright lived in Illinois during the first two decades of his career. He's known for his American Prairie architecture style and buildings such as Fallingwater and the Guggenheim Museum. He died in Arizona in 1959.
