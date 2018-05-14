Snoopy joining Sony? Music unit buying stake in Peanuts

In this Oct. 3, 2009 file photo, Snoopy, right, throws out the ceremonial first pitch while Charlie Brown looks on prior to the New York Mets playing the Houston Astros in a baseball game at Citi Field in New York. Japanese electronics maker Sony Corp.'s music unit is buying a stake in Peanuts Holdings, the company behind Snoopy and Charlie Brown. Sony Music Entertainment said Monday, May 14, 2018, it signed a deal with DHX Media, based in Nova Scotia, Canada, to acquire 49 percent of the 80 percent stake DHX holds in Peanuts. Henny Ray Abrams, File AP Photo