Her way: 3 new lifestyle books coming from Martha Stewart

FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, Martha Stewart attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world in New York. Stewart’s next three lifestyle books will be showcases for “the Martha way.” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt told The Associated Press on Monday, May 14, that Stewart’s new series would feature her take on everything from entertaining to decorating. The first release, “The Martha Manual,” is scheduled for January 2019. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision