Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in the 'Superman' franchise, dies

FILE - In this July 8, 1977 file photo, Christopher Reeve, left, and Margot Kidder appear during the filming of "Superman" in New York's Lower East Side. Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane in the “Superman” film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana posted a notice on its website saying Kidder died Sunday, May 13, 2918, at her home there. She was 69.