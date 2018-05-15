Parkland students quietly share stories to process trauma

In this April 11, 2018 photo, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Ivanna Paitan shows a drawing she made of her classroom during the Feb. 14 shooting at the school in Parkland, Fla. Paitan has conducted “investigations” with classmates in her Advanced Placement Psychology class, where she had been trapped by gunfire under her teacher’s podium. In long discussions, sometimes during class time, students delve into every detail of the mass shooting again and again, trying to figure out exactly what happened, and why. Joe Skipper AP Photo