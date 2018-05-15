RFK Jr: Connecticut court's Skakel decision an 'exoneration'

FILE - In this April 8, 2015, file photo, Robert Kennedy, Jr. the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of former U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy, speaks against a measure requiring California schoolchildren to get vaccinated, during a rally at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Kennedy Jr. says the Connecticut Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down the murder conviction of his cousin, Michael Skakel, is effectively an “exoneration.” Kennedy said on NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday, May 15, 2018, that he has recently spoken to Skakel, who was “elated” by the court’s ruling May 4. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo