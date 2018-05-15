10 Things to Know for Wednesday

In this Feb. 5, 2005, photo, Tom Wolfe, an acclaimed author, speaks as he visits the Washington & Lee University campus in Lexington, Va. Wolfe, who died Monday, May 15, 2018, at age 88, was a rule breaker and traditionalist and a man of other contradictions. He mingled happily with hippies and published in Rolling Stone, but was a supporter of Ronald Reagan and otherwise old-fashioned in his tastes. The Roanoke Times via AP Stephanie Klein-Davis