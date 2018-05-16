Watch out for the kids: George, Charlotte in royal wedding

FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince William arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. Kensington Palace said Wednesday May 16, 2018, that four-year-old George will be a page boy and three-year-old Charlotte will be a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo