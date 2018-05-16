Unable to enter Canada, Maxwell to miss series at Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics including Bruce Maxwell, left, bow their heads in memory of Gretchen Piscotty, mother of right fielder Stephen Piscotty, prior to a baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, May 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Gretchen Piscotty, 55, died yesterday in Pleasanton, Calif., less than a year after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neuromuscular disorder also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Ben Margot AP Photo