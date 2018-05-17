MTV pauses 'Catfish' show for sex misconduct investigation

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2014 file photo, Nev Schulman, executive producer of the MTV series "Catfish: The TV Show," arrives at the 3rd Annual Beyond Hunger "A Place At The Table" gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. MTV has temporarily suspended shooting the show while it investigates sexual misconduct accusations made by a woman who appeared on air three years ago. Schulman denied the allegations in a statement Thursday, May 17, 2018. AP, FIle Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision