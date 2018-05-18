Houston's P.J. Tucker's unique style a hit on, off the court

Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker poses in a shirt and pants from Dries Van Noten with Nike Air Max 1 shoes Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Houston. Tucker's playing style and defensive grit helped the Houston Rockets to the Western Conference Finals. Off the court Tucker has spent years personally curating a wardrobe that has helped his style ascend to the upper echelons of fashion. David J. Phillip AP Photo