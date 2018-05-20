Patricia Morison, Broadway and Hollywood star, dies at 103

FILE - In this Dec. 25, 1949, file photo, Alfred Drake, left, and Patricia Morison, costarring in the musical "Kiss Me Kate," play checkers backstage at the New Century Theatre in New York. Broadway and Hollywood star Patricia Morison has died at age 103. Publicist Harlan Boll says Morison died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 20, 2018. File AP Photo