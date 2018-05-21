Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wait to greet Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington. Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for the streaming service. Netflix said Monday, May 21, 2018, in a tweet, that the former president and first lady will produce films and series for the service, potentially including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo